Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and approximately $559.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.67 or 0.05392780 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00042156 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007920 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013207 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011523 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010311 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,760,959,889 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
