Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

RNAC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

