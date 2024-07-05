CashBackPro Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $110,774.76 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,007.60 or 0.99857907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00067171 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.46473949 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $139,784.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.