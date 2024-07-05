Centrifuge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $2.22 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,819,381 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,794,528 with 495,462,398 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.39292125 USD and is down -9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,143,771.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.