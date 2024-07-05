Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $60.82 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

