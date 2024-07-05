China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.29

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 33085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.11.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

China Construction Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.9227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

