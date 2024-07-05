Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.02. Approximately 2,148,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,371,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,378.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,850.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,669.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

