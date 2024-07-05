Cineverse’s (CNVS) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CNVS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.
