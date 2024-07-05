Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 2,425,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,520,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

