Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

