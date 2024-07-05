Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

