Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 19,462,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098,884. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

