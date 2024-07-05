Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 523.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.74. 90,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,549. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average of $312.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.63 and a 52-week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

