Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 776.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.01% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCRB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $77.75.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
