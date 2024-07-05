Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $65.70. 40,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,356. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

