Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,644,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFNL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

