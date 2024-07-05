Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.