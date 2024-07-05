Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,194 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 14,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $28.90.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

