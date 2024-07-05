Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 667 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 1,202,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,718. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.