Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,066 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trimble by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 216,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 272,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,302. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

