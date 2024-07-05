Compound Market Capitalization Hits $395.65 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $47.33 or 0.00083953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $395.65 million and approximately $93.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00022555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,461 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,438.5387067 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.25337227 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $68,612,921.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

