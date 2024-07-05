Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

STZ traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $253.25. 623,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,474. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.97.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

