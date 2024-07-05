Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

STZ stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.25. 623,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.