Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Corpay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Corpay by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Corpay by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.