Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay
Corpay Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CPAY stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.
About Corpay
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
