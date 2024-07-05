Covestro (ETR:1COV) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.90

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €54.90 ($59.03) and last traded at €54.74 ($58.86), with a volume of 370021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €54.62 ($58.73).

Covestro Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.85.

Covestro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.