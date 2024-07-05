Critical Analysis: MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) & Its Peers

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MIRA Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIRA Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6729 19293 45775 973 2.56

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.03%. Given MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MIRA Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -$11.98 million -0.86 MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.68 billion $153.42 million -3.01

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MIRA Pharmaceuticals. MIRA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -293.51% -229.04% MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,906.78% -289.53% -31.95%

Summary

MIRA Pharmaceuticals rivals beat MIRA Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, its oral pharmaceutical marijuana, MIRA-55, is under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. The company was formerly known as MIRA1a Therapeutics, Inc. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

