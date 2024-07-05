Critical Comparison: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Monogram Orthopaedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 9.81 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.21 Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 178.04 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -4.16

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -350.35% -55.12% -46.95% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -112.33% -78.71%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares InspireMD and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

InspireMD has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InspireMD and Monogram Orthopaedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 98.78%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InspireMD beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

