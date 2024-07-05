Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.58. 3,437,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,530. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.48 and a 200 day moving average of $352.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

