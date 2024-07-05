Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE URI traded down $20.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $633.95. 530,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

