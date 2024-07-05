Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Natural Alternatives International worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 9,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

