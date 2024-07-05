D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 254,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 418,786 shares.The stock last traded at $2.71 and had previously closed at $2.74.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

