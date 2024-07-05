Decred (DCR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $205.59 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.72 or 0.00022445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00083325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,169,450 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

