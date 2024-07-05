Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.01 ($22.59) and last traded at €21.10 ($22.69). 774,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.47 ($24.16).
Delivery Hero Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.34 and a 200-day moving average of €25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11.
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.