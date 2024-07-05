Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.01 ($22.59) and last traded at €21.10 ($22.69). 774,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.47 ($24.16).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.34 and a 200-day moving average of €25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

