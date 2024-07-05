Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.63 and last traded at $138.93. Approximately 2,793,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,009,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.