Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,551,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,850,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 736,572 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

