Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after buying an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 574,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.