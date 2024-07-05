Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 222,901 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

