Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Up 1.1%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.13. 14,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 23,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

