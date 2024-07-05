DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $493.16 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $493.16 million and $24.12 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00545483 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,202,951.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

