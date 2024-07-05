Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.14.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 255,000 shares of company stock worth $5,120,006. 45.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

