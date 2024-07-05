Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $195.12 million and approximately $29.86 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,299,172 coins and its circulating supply is 189,256,161 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,242,355 with 189,087,831 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.07107153 USD and is down -19.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $26,189,646.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.