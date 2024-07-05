Edge Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,324. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

