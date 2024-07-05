Eight Capital Lowers Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target to C$0.75

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Lion One Metals stock traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 151,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. Lion One Metals has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative net margin of 281.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion One Metals will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

