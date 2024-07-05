Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $395.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

