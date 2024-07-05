Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0902 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $656,993.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00041685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,396,058 coins and its circulating supply is 78,378,539 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.