Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 2,236,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

