Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.61 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $40.61 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,524,551,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,535,043,004.1376545. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07662212 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $54,831,104.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

