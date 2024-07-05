EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

EVE Stock Performance

EVE stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. EVE has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

