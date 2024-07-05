EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
EVE Stock Performance
EVE stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. EVE has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.