Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 7,000 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,451 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.