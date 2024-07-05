Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

INTC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 24,065,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

